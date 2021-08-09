Attorneys offered disparate case assessments Monday when they argued release conditions involving a Lake Havasu City man who would have been roughly four times older than the teenager whom he allegedly impregnated more than 3 years ago.
Defense attorney George Hibbeler contends the state is prosecuting a victim-less occurrence, while deputy Mohave County attorney Karolina Czaplinska countered that paternity test DNA evidence proves that 65-year-old Terry Fichtelman is the father of a baby whose mother was just 14 at the time of conception.
It was revealed during the hearing that both Fichtelman and the woman had been adopted by the same couple and lived in separate quarters on the same property in the 4000 block of E. Blue Canyon Rd.
Hibbeler told Judge Doug Camacho Monday that the woman in question, now 18, denies that Fichtelman is the father of her child and that they ever had sex. He said the woman does not want Fichtelman held in custody pending trial, orcharged at all.
Czaplinska countered that the DNA evidence is firm. She said Fichtelman was previously convicted of a ``lascivious acts with a child offense” and that he belongs in custody to protect children and the community in general.
Judge Camacho ruled that the current $25,000 bond is appropriate and he declined to modify release conditions for Fichtelman, who is incarcerated at the Adult Detention Center in Kingman. Attorneys also informed the Court that a second paternity test is pending.
Fichtelman is charged with sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.
