Mohave County Superior Judge Derek Carlisle denied a motion this week that would reduce bond for a felony drug trafficking suspect to leave the country.
Since February, 36-year-old Canadian resident Samatar S. Ahmed has remained in Arizona after his arrest alongside 30-year-old Beyan M. Beyan, who is also from Canada. The two were apprehended by multiple law enforcement agencies Feb. 20 when they were allegedly found transporting more than $12 million-worth of cocaine and methamphetamines on I-40, in the vicinity of Kingman.
Ahmed and Beyan were released from custody on their own recognizance Feb. 21, under an order by Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis, under the stipulation that each wear a GPS-tracking ankle monitor, and that they remain in Arizona.
After their arraignment in Mohave Superior Court, Carlisle expanded on the defendants’ release conditions, requiring each to pay $10,000 bond to leave Arizona, and $75,000 bond to travel to or reside in Canada while awaiting trial.
In mid-April, attorneys for Ahmed requested a reduction in bond to leave Arizona due to health concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to Carlisle’s response filed Monday in Mohave Superior Court, the pandemic existed at the time bond was initially set in the case, and no discernible change in circumstances had been cited in Ahmed’s request.
Ahmed and Beyan are next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court June 1 for a status conference in their case.
