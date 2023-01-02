An inmate at Mohave County Jail says he is in constant, debilitating pain, and is in need of urgent spinal surgery.
And according to 59-year-old defendant Ralph Jones, of Desert Hills, it was that pain that prompted him to confess his guilt to felony counts of narcotics possession and weapons misconduct last month, and throw himself on the mercy of the court. But that mercy was not soon to come.
Jones was accused of detonating multiple improvised explosive devices throughout June, near the 5600 block of State Route 95. Police investigation in the case led to Jones’ arrest on July 21, when he was allegedly found in possession of multiple items related to the case. Lake Havasu City Police Detectives served a search warrant at Jones’ home, where they reportedly found items related to the manufacture of explosives. Several improvised explosive devices, numerous containers of explosives, a narcotic pill and drug paraphernalia were seized during that search.
The defendant was arraigned Aug. 8 in Mohave Superior Court on six felony counts of weapons misconduct, three counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
In an Aug. 12 court filing, Jones’ public defender challenged the sufficiency of the state’s evidence, and entered a general denial of guilt on Jones’ behalf.
But since as early as September, Jones has written as many as five letters to the court to request a reduction of his bond, an expedited trial date, and ultimately to confess to the above offenses, as he has sought medical treatment that may be unavailable to him at the county jail.
“With respect, I am requesting the earliest trial date possible due to my urgent need of back surgery,” Jones wrote in an Oct. 4 letter to the court.
On Nov. 29, Jones appeared to become increasingly desperate for treatment.
“Due to my urgent need of surgery, I can’t stand another 100 days for my case to be heard,” Jones wrote last month. “Therefore I am forced to request a change of plea and ask for the mercy of the court so that I may receive the medical care I need.”
That request was ultimately denied by Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert, who said Jones’ request would ultimately have to be filed as a motion by Jones’ attorney. That attorney was once Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Anita Dale. As of this week, Dale was no longer assigned to Jones’ case. Jones is now represented by Deputy Public Defender Allison Shokes.
An email to Shokes was not returned as of Thursday afternoon.
Prosecutors have sought enhanced sentencing in the case, due to Jones’ status as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute. According to court records, Jones was previously convicted for narcotic and dangerous drug violations in 2000, and possession of dangerous drugs in 2017.
Jones’ next court appearance is scheduled to take place Jan. 28, for a final management conference in the case. His trial is scheduled to take place Feb. 28.
