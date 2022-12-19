Lake Havasu City man convicted of impregnating a teenager 45 years his junior was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections Monday, having previously served extensive prison time for sexual involvement with an 11-year-old girl in California in 1990. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle ordered a 25 year term for Terry Fichtelman, 65, 2 years less than maximum possible punishment.
Fichtelman declined comment at his sentencing hearing, and he did not testify during the November trial that ended in conviction for sexual conduct with a minor.
Prosecutor James Schoppmann told the jury that Fichtelman was 59 when he impregnated his 14-year-old adopted step-sister in 2017. Schoppmann used DNA evidence to convince the jury that a child was born of that union.
Defense attorney Greg McPhillips requested some leniency, questioning the step-sister’s “victim” status because she told the jury they did not have sexual relations. Schoppmann countered that the young woman’s support for the defendant illustrated her victimization by a shrewd manipulator.
Schoppmann said the girl’s use of vulgar terms to describe her teenage promiscuity is proof of life-long psychological damage inflicted by Fichtelman.
``Those statements I think will forever haunt the jury,” Schoppmann said. He said the victim’s self-deprecation and loyalty to Fichtelman was ``extraordinary and disheartening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.