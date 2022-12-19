Terry Fichtelman

Terry Fichtelman

Lake Havasu City man convicted of impregnating a teenager 45 years his junior was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections Monday, having previously served extensive prison time for sexual involvement with an 11-year-old girl in California in 1990. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle ordered a 25 year term for Terry Fichtelman, 65, 2 years less than maximum possible punishment.

Fichtelman declined comment at his sentencing hearing, and he did not testify during the November trial that ended in conviction for sexual conduct with a minor.

