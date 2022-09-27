A Mohave Superior Court Judge last week gave county prosecutors 15 days to determine the cause and time of a 1-year-old child’s death, or dismiss charges of first-degree murder against the child’s accused killer.

Fort Mohave resident Nikko McLachlan, 27, was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 20, after his arrest on felony counts including first-degree murder by domestic violence, child abuse and second-degree murder. On Friday, Phoenix defense attorney Shannon Peters argued that McLachlan’s case be remanded to a Mohave County grand jury, after arguing that misleading statements given by Mohave County investigators may have falsely implicated her client.

