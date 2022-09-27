A Mohave Superior Court Judge last week gave county prosecutors 15 days to determine the cause and time of a 1-year-old child’s death, or dismiss charges of first-degree murder against the child’s accused killer.
Fort Mohave resident Nikko McLachlan, 27, was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 20, after his arrest on felony counts including first-degree murder by domestic violence, child abuse and second-degree murder. On Friday, Phoenix defense attorney Shannon Peters argued that McLachlan’s case be remanded to a Mohave County grand jury, after arguing that misleading statements given by Mohave County investigators may have falsely implicated her client.
“Prosecutors jumped the gun on this one, and implicated McLachlan before even completing their investigation,” Peters said on Tuesday. “It is so very sad … all the time this has wasted has brought us no closer to finding out what happened to the baby.”
Peters quoted a statement by Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe on Friday: “Was a crime even committed here?”
Testimony, cause of death uncertain
McLachlan was arrested Jan. 13, days after the victim was transported to a Las Vegas hospital for urgent medical care. The child died at the hospital on Jan. 10, and according to initial statements by Mohave County investigators, medical officials said the child’s cause of death included extensive brain injury. The death was ruled as non-accidental.
According to Peters, the detective who initially investigated the case had been employed with theMohave County Sheriff’s Office for less than a year. And although that detective was asked in January whether anyone had shaken the child, the detective replied in the negative. Video was later shown to the court, presenting evidence that the child’s mother had shaken the baby to wake him, when he was found unresponsive prior to medical treatment. According to Peters, the child’s birth father - who had recently been released from prison - was the subject of an active order of protection by the victim’s mother prior to the child’s death.
Peters also says that the detective informed a grand jury that only McLachlan and the child’s mother cared for the child prior to his death. The child had in fact been in the care of several people from Jan. 3 through Jan. 5, during a trip to California.
“Sipe wouldn’t go so far as to say it was perjury, or that (the detective’s) statements were intentionally misleading,” Peters said. “But if you are investigating the death of a baby, how does it simply ‘slip your mind’ that the baby’s mother admitted to shaking the baby?”
Medical questions remain, defense says
According to Peters this week, the victim had tested positive for the coronavirus. The victim also suffered from an ear infection that had spread into the victim’s skull. The victim’s blood sugar was far beyond normal levels, Peters said, and the child had not been treated by a pediatrician since he was two months old.
“This baby had multiple trips to the emergency room in the two months prior to his death,” Peters said. “He had an eye infection so bad the baby couldn’t open his eyes, and a hideous ear infection. There are so many possibilities of what caused this child’s death.”
Although “shaken baby syndrome” was indicated as a possible cause in the child’s death, Peters said there is no evidence to indicate McLachlan had done such a thing.
“In recent years, the number of people exonerated after being convicted of crimes using bogus science has skyrocketed,” Peters said. “The grand jury presentation was littered with references to ‘shaken baby’. There were brain bleeds and swelling, but the baby had no neck injuries and no retinal hemorrhages - injuries that are commonly noted in cases where a baby is allegedly shaken.”
But according to Peters, indications that the baby may have been shaken were given by a source who has not yet been identified by investigators, and may only have been given secondhand to parties involved in the case.
Prosecutors: Statements misleading, but not deliberately so
Although detectives indicated that McLachlan may have made self-contradictory statements when questioned in the case, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ken Sheffield says that Sipe disagreed with that assessment.
According to Sheffield this week, an influx of information and possibly conflicting testimony at the outset of the case may have led detectives to provide a grand jury with unintentionally misleading information in January. Now, prosecutors will attempt to gain a clearer picture within the next two weeks of exactly how the victim’s death occurred.
“The judge agreed that it wasn’t relevant to bring up the child’s existing medical issues, but (unintentionally) misleading statements may have been given by the detective. We will work with medical experts to narrow down the child’s cause of death and time of death. The case will be remanded to a grand jury, if we can get additional medical information in the next 15 days.”
If prosecutors are unsuccessful in their efforts, and the case is ordered dismissed in Mohave Superior Court, Sheffield says the county’s work will continue.
“We’re talking about the unexplained death of a 1-year-old child,” Sheffield said. “We need to get the correct medical information regarding the child’s death. And if we don’t get it in the next two weeks, we’ll keep searching.”
As of Tuesday, McLachlan remained free from custody on $50,000 bond.
