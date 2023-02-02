A young Lake Havasu City resident has been advised he could spend five times longer in prison if convicted at trial rather than entering a plea agreement for a Memorial Holiday weekend shooting incident last year. The disparate potential outcomes resulting from a plea deal or trial were explained during a Jan. 31 “Donald” hearing for defendant Andres Aguilar, 20.
Aguilar is charged with possession of marijuana for sale in one criminal case last year and he faces five aggravated assault counts and other felonies in the second case for allegedly firing rounds from a 9 mm. handgun at London Bridge Beach on May 30, 2022.
Prosecutor Cameron Patt said investigators believe that Aguilar had an ongoing dispute with one or two of five people associated with a vehicle, and that he fired six shots during the incident. No one was injured by the gunfire.
Patt said one of the rounds pierced the trunk of the vehicle and lodged in a rear passenger seat. He said another bullet struck another unoccupied, parked vehicle. He said three other bullets lodged just above the door of the entrance to the Javelina Cantina restaurant and that it is unknown where the sixth bullet ended up.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert explained that convictions on the various counts in each case at trial could produce a maximum prison sentence of 100.5 years. Patt said the defendant’s exposure to prison is capped at 20 years under a proposed plea agreement.
Patt said Aguilar has until Feb. 14 to accept the offer or the case will be tried.
Aguilar’s name came up with some frequency during the recent trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, Lake Havasu. Beckwith was convicted of manslaughter in the July, 2021 shooting death of Daemon Petetan, 19, also of Lake Havasu.
Testimony during the trial indicated that Aguilar and two young women accompanied Petetan when they arrived at the party where they found Beckwith seated at the kitchen table with others. An exchange of words between Beckwith and Petetan saw them take their discussion into the back yard where Petetan was shot and killed.
Prosecutors don’t connect the manslaughter incident to the London Beach gunfire, though Aguilar was allegedly present at both crime scenes.
Beckwith faces up to 10.5 years in prison when sentenced March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.