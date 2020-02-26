A Lake Havasu City justice who ordered the release of two Canadian citizens accused of transporting more than $12 million in suspected cocaine and methamphetamine through Mohave County says she is prohibited from commenting about the case.
According to Mohave County officials, Beyan M. Beyan, 30, and Samatar S. Ahmed, 36, remained under ankle monitor surveillance and were still present in Arizona after their Feb. 20 arrest by officers of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. Charged with possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, they were ordered released on their own recognizance Feb. 21 by Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis.
As a condition of Beyan’s and Ahmed’s release, they were required to wear GPS-tracking ankle monitors to verify their respective whereabouts as they await a possible criminal trial.
Davis declined to explain her decision to release the defendants as of Wednesday morning. According to Arizona Code of Judicial Conduct Rule 2.10, no judge may issue public statements that could be expected to affect the outcome of, or impair the fairness of, a matter pending in any court; nor can a judge make a nonpublic statement that could interfere with a fair trial or hearing. Under the rule, a judge may also direct court officials to refrain from making such statements as well. A judge may only make public statements on a case in which they themselves are a litigant.
The rule also says a judge may respond directly or through a third party to allegations in the media or elsewhere, concerning a judge’s conduct in a matter.
The pair were accused last week of transporting about 370 pounds of cocaine and 220 pounds of methamphetamine in their tractor trailer, before they were apprehended in a traffic stop on I-40 by Bullhead City Police officers. Bullhead officials were aided in the arrest by Department of Public Safety officers, with K-9 assistance from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Although the Bullhead City Police Department was confirmed as the arresting agency in the case, Beyan and Ahmed were initially held at Mohave County Jail before their Feb. 21 appearance in Lake Havasu City Justice Court.
Further information in the case remains pending, and Today’s News-Herald has filed a public records request for the full report of Beyan’s and Ahmed’s arrests from the Bullhead City Police Department. Requests for further possible information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency remained unanswered as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to MAGNET Deputy County Attorney Jonathan Robinson, action could be taken by Mohave County following a preliminary hearing by the defendants in Davis’ courtroom.
That hearing is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. March 3.
