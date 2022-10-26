A plea agreement was upheld in Mohave Superior Court this week, resulting in a six-month jail sentence for the central figure in an alleged cocaine-trafficking ring in Lake Havasu City.
Alonso Mendoza, 39, of Phoenix, appeared Wednesday afternoon in Mohave Superior Court, where attorneys for the defense and prosecution submitted a plea agreement in the case for a second time. The first attempt was rejected by Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert, and that plea agreement was submitted to Superior Judge Lee Jantzen this week.
Under the agreement, Mendoza pleaded guilty to possession of narcotic drugs for sale, with charges of conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs dismissed by prosecutors. With the agreement’s acceptance, Mendoza was sentenced to six months in jail, with 26 days’ credit for time served, prior to his release on $100,000 bond. Mendoza was also sentenced to four years of supervised probation, and must pay a $3,670 fine after his release.
Mendoza was one of eight suspects charged last year in the alleged cocaine-trafficking conspiracy. Investigation in the case began in 2019 by the Lake Havasu City Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, as police allegedly became aware that Mendoza may have been transporting cocaine from Phoenix for sale throughout Havasu.
Seven other suspects were indicted in the case, with charges against four of Mendoza’s alleged co-conspirators dismissed earlier this year for what prosecutors believed to be a lack of evidence. Two other alleged members of the conspiracy accepted plea agreements late last year, with each being sentenced to one year of supervised probation on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. The last member of the alleged conspiracy was killed in a Texas motorcycle accident last year, while awaiting trial.
