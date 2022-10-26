Mendoza, Alonso.jpg

A plea agreement was upheld in Mohave Superior Court this week, resulting in a six-month jail sentence for the central figure in an alleged cocaine-trafficking ring in Lake Havasu City.

Alonso Mendoza, 39, of Phoenix, appeared Wednesday afternoon in Mohave Superior Court, where attorneys for the defense and prosecution submitted a plea agreement in the case for a second time. The first attempt was rejected by Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert, and that plea agreement was submitted to Superior Judge Lee Jantzen this week.

