Stacy Childs

Stacy Childs, 61, of Santa Cruz, California.

A Santa Cruz, California man tried in a cold case homicide out of Lake Havasu City gained his freedom Monday when the judge directed a verdict of acquittal for the defendant following a hung jury impasse. The developments occurred at the end of a week-long trial for Stacy Childs, 61.

Childs was charged with second-degree murder in the asphyxiation death of a Canadian tourist in April, 2005. The body of Barbara Kalow, 45, Ottawa, was found in her room at the Windsor Inn was checked to find out why she had not checked out.

