A Lake Havasu City man accused in the death of his two-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to charges of second degree murder. His plea, however, was not accepted by a Mohave County Superior Court Judge.
Court records published late Tuesday confirmed that Andrew J. Lamorie, 24, signed a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors in the case. Originally charged with first degree murder in 2018, Lamorie would have pleaded guilty under the deal to second degree murder by domestic violence, a non-dangerous Class 1 felony.
Lamorie gave his guilty plea in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe. The charges in Lamorie’s indictment, as well as the factual basis for the charges against him, were read aloud to Lamorie at Tuesday’s change-of-plea hearing. According to a record of that hearing, Lamorie refuted the factual basis for those charges despite his acceptance of the agreement.
Because Lamorie did not agree with the basis for the charge against him, Sipe did not accept his plea in the case. Lamorie will next appear June 15 in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference in the case, as he awaits his trial.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Lamorie remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
Lamorie was arrested Jan. 11, 2018, after emergency first responders were called to his home after receiving reports that his daughter was found lying on the floor of a closet, conscious but barely breathing. Medical officials allegedly noted injuries to the child’s body appearing to coincide with physical abuse. The victim, identified as 2-year-old Gabriella Lamorie, died as result of her injuries three days later.
In addition to the charge of first degree murder, Lamorie was also charged with counts of aggravated assault on a minor, possession of marijuana, felony child abuse, child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to animals.
The child’s mother, Brittany R. Rodriquez, 27, also was indicted on charges of first degree murder as Lamorie’s codefendant. She is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court July 7 for her own change-of-plea hearing.
