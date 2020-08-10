The friends and family of a woman accused in the death of her 2-year-old daughter have for months appealed for mercy from Mohave County Superior Court on her behalf. But for Judge Billy Sipe last week, no argument would overcome the weight of the accusation against Brittany Rodriquez.
Rodriquez, 27, was charged with first-degree murder alongside the child’s father, Andrew Lamorie, 24, after the death of their daughter in January 2018. Lamorie accepted an agreement offered by prosecutors in June, in which he pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Rodriquez was offered an agreement to plead guilty to charges of felony child abuse, under which she would receive a maximum of 10 years in prison.
At a Friday court hearing, Sipe appeared to reject Rodriquez’ plea outright. As of this week, Rodriquez once again awaited trial on charges of first-degree murder.
Rodriquez, 27, was arrested days after Lake Havasu City first responders found her youngest daughter lying on the floor of their home. According to alleged statements by Havasu medical officials, the victim suffered from injuries consistent with possible physical abuse allegedly inflicted by her father, Andrew Lamorie. The victim was transported to a Las Vegas hospital in the hope of saving her life. But she survived only three days before she was declared brain dead.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office has since ruled the victim’s cause of death to be blunt head and neck trauma, with severe malnutrition as a significant underlying factor. Medical officials allegedly told police the child was about half the size of a normal child her age – and even if she survived, the victim would never live a normal life.
According to investigators, Rodriquez told officers she did too little to protect her child from abuse allegedly inflicted by Lamorie. Friends and family of the defendant have since issued statements to the court in Rodriquez’ defense, asserting her lack of prior criminal convictions and Rodriquez’ own status as a victim of alleged abuse by the child’s father.
Mohave County Legal Defender Ron Gilleo said in a sentencing memorandum last month that witnesses were prepared to testify as to the impact of abuse on Rodriquez’ mental state throughout their relationship. In that memorandum, both Gilleo and prosecutors appeared to agree that Rodriquez did not have a direct role in the child’s death, other than failing to protect her daughter from Lamorie, and failing to provide appropriate care for the child.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Rodriquez could receive a sentence of life in prison.
At Friday’s hearing, Sipe recused himself from any further hearings in Rodriquez’ case. The case was transferred to presiding Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
As of Monday, Rodriquez remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $250,000 bond.
