A Mohave Superior Court judge has rejected a plea agreement filed by attorneys in the case of a man accused last year of orchestrating a conspiracy to transport and sell cocaine in Lake Havasu City.
Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert rendered his decision at a scheduled Aug. 18 sentencing hearing, after Phoenix resident Alonso Mendoza, 39, accepted the plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors last month.
The plea agreement would have resulted in a six-month jail sentence for Mendoza, with a term of supervised probation to be determined by the court. In exchange for a guilty plea to the charge of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, the conspiracy charge would be dismissed.
Lambert’s decision countered arguments by defense attorneys in favor of accepting the plea agreement.
Arguments in favor of the rejected plea
Attorney Bret Royle, of Phoenix-based Feldman & Royle, submitted a list of arguments in favor of Mendoza’s plea agreement on Monday.
“(Mendoza) greatly regrets his actions and recognizes that he exercised poor judgment,” Royle’s argument said. “He engaged in selling drugs to provide additional income for his family, but instead put his family’s financial future at risk.”
According to Royle, the Mohave County probation department also appeared to believe that Mendoza felt genuine remorse for the offense. And, Royle says, the accidental death of one of Mendoza’s co-defendants - and a key witness - significantly weakened the case set forth by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office - yet it was Mendoza’s stated feelings of remorse that led to his acceptance of responsibility for the offense regardless.
Prior to Mendoza’s guilty plea in the case, Royle says he has maintained steady employment throughout his felony proceedings, and had no prior felony convictions before his arrest last year.
Friends and family of Mendoza’s, including his stepdaughter and employer, submitted letters to the court this month, urging Lambert to approve the plea agreement.
How it started
Investigation in the case began in August 2019, with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies. According to Lake Havasu City Police officials, Mendoza orchestrated the sale of cocaine in Havasu through multiple alleged accomplices.
Havasu resident and co-defendant Christian Nava, 30, was arrested during a traffic stop in February 2020, after he was allegedly found in possession of one pound of cocaine. Investigators examined Nava’s text message history, and allegedly found an exchange of more than 200 messages between Nava and Mendoza that detailed the sale of narcotics throughout Havasu.
Alonso Mendoza was arrested March 11, 2021, after police allegedly learned that he would be traveling from Phoenix with the intent of selling cocaine in Havasu. According to investigators, Mendoza was accompanied by co-defendant Yohanna Altamiranno, 35, of Phoenix.
Officers intercepted Mendoza when he arrived in Havasu, before serving warrants to search Mendoza’s home in Phoenix, as well as his storage locker on Empire Drive.
According to police, investigators found a mobile home in Mendoza’s residence, which contained a text message history that detailed a shipment for cocaine in Havasu. In Mendoza’s storage locker, detectives allegedly found more than a half-pound of cocaine.
Also indicted in the case were Havasu residents Michael Brewer, 36, Mario Delgado, 34, Nicanor Corona, 38, Julio Cabrera-Leon, 36, and Mendoza’s brother, 35-year-old Fernando Mendoza.
Charges were dismissed against Fernando Mendoza, Corona, Cabrera-Leon and Altamiranno in February, with prosecutors citing a lack of evidence to prove their involvement in the alleged conspiracy.
Brewer and Delgado accepted plea agreement with prosecutors in December and January, resulting in convictions on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Each was sentenced to one year of supervised probation.
All charges were dismissed against Nava in September, when Nava was killed in a Texas motorcycle accident while awaiting trial.
What comes next
Mendoza’s next court appearance had not yet been scheduled as of Thursday, according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout.
Claerhout said this week that defense attorneys will request that a new judge be assigned to Mendoza’s case. If such a new judge is assigned, defense attorneys will have a future opportunity to argue in favor of Mendoza’s previous plea agreement.
As of Wednesday, Mendoza remained free from custody on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.