2022 Election Day 3
Leo Lintang - stock.adobe.com

PHOENIX - A judge late Tuesday rejected a last-minute bid by Republican interests in Arizona to keep polling places open in Maricopa County an extra three hours.

Attorney Kory Langhofer representing the Republican National Committee said there were problems at about 60 of the county's 223 polling places that resulted in tabulators being unable to read and tally filled-in ballots. The result, he said, is that some voters walked away to go to other polling places.

NotaTourist Ilivehere

I think that’s supposed to be “polls,” not “pools”…

Joe Joseph

We could all use a little cleansing after this Pol season. I can't wait for the run-offs and a new round of Pol-ads.

