Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy’s defamation lawsuit against national podcast host Stew Peters has been cleared to move forward, following Mohave County Superior Court Judge Kenneth L. Gregory ruling that Arizona is the proper venue for the case to be heard.

Sheehy sued Peters over comments he made during a Sept. 23, 2022 podcast that, among other things, alleged that Sheehy is a pedophile – apparently based solely on his position as General Manager of the London Bridge Resort which hosted the Arizona Pride Tour’s drag show in Havasu in February. The lawsuit was filed after the Peters declined to remove the episode in question and to state in writing that there has never been any evidence or basis to accuse Sheehy of being a pedophile or of engaging in inappropriate behavior around or related to children – as requested in a cease and desist letter sent to Peters by Snell & Wilmer in October. The law suit includes two counts – defamation, and false light.

