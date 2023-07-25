Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy’s defamation lawsuit against national podcast host Stew Peters has been cleared to move forward, following Mohave County Superior Court Judge Kenneth L. Gregory ruling that Arizona is the proper venue for the case to be heard.
Sheehy sued Peters over comments he made during a Sept. 23, 2022 podcast that, among other things, alleged that Sheehy is a pedophile – apparently based solely on his position as General Manager of the London Bridge Resort which hosted the Arizona Pride Tour’s drag show in Havasu in February. The lawsuit was filed after the Peters declined to remove the episode in question and to state in writing that there has never been any evidence or basis to accuse Sheehy of being a pedophile or of engaging in inappropriate behavior around or related to children – as requested in a cease and desist letter sent to Peters by Snell & Wilmer in October. The law suit includes two counts – defamation, and false light.
Peters’ lawyer – Timothy A. La Sota of Phoenix – filed a motion to dismiss the case in March, claiming that Mohave County Superior Court does not have jurisdiction over Peters, who is a Minnesota resident. In the motion, La Sota argued that Peter’s directed his commends to his nationwide audience, rather than any specific person.
But Gregory sided with Sheehy’s attorney, Eric H. Spencer with Snell and Wilmer, who argued that Peter’s comment explicitly focused on Havasu, the State of Arizona and the London Bridge Resort – while specifically directing his viewers to contact Sheehy.
“The webcast at issue clearly homed in on the drag event in Lake Havasu City and it cannot be reasonably stated that that issue was not the focal point of the segment,” Gregory stated in his ruling denying the motion, issued on July 14. “The content of the speech was not geographically neutral and the statements were targeted directly at Sheehy. Peters clearly understood Sheehy to be a local politician and manager of the hotel, in Arizona, where the drag show was scheduled.”
Gregory went on to say in the ruling that, although transgender issues are currently in the national spotlight, Sheehy is not a national political figure.
“Peters’ focus on this one local issue and his call to his viewers to get directly involved in the dispute, coupled with the broadcasting of Sheehy’s phone number and email, sufficiently mitigates these concerns over the reasonableness of jurisdiction,” Gregory wrote.
The ruling allows Sheehy’s lawsuit to proceed through Mohave County Superior Court. Sheehy cheered the ruling in a press release this week.
“We tried to have Stew Peters remove the content from his website that included the false statements prior to filing a lawsuit and Stew Peters was not willing to remove the content leaving few options to remedy the false content,” Sheehy said. “Winning this part of the case shows the righteous case we have against the defendant, and I look forward to bringing this issue to successful resolution.”
Both Sheehy and Peters are currently accepting donations to help they pay legal fees associated with the lawsuit. Sheehy’s fundraiser on his website – calsheehy.com – had raised a total of $3,194.36 as of Friday afternoon. Peters fundraising efforts on GiveSendGo.com has brought in $11,519 so far.
