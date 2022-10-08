Syndication: Arizona Republic

Kelli Ward gives an interview to the media during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on July 22, 2022. Trump Prescott Rally

 Alex Gould/The Republic

PHOENIX — A federal judge won’t delay her order giving the phone records of the chair of the Arizona Republican Party to the Jan. 6 committee.

Judge Diane Humetewa said Friday that Kelli Ward failed to show there would be “irreparable harm’’ from the release of the information about who was calling and texting her, and who she was calling and texting. And the judge, who last month ordered disclosure, rejected claims that release of the information would “chill’’ the interest of party faithful in communicating with her.

