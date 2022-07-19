National Guard

Army National Guard soldiers, members of an entry identification team, watch the U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales in January 2007.

 U.S. Army

More than 1.74 million migrants had been stopped at the southwest border through June, breaking the record set through all of the last fiscal year with three months still to go in this fiscal year.

The latest numbers from Customs and Border Protection show that while apprehensions fell sharply from May to June, they were still above 200,000 for a fourth straight month. That pushed encounters in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 past the previous record of 1.73 million apprehensions through all of fiscal 2021.

