Seventeen years after the alleged murder of a Canadian tourist in Lake Havasu City, a California man is now awaiting a hearing in Santa Cruz District Court, before he is extradited to stand trial in Mohave County.
Stacy Childs, 60, of Santa Cruz, was arrested last week after investigators say that DNA evidence may have linked him to the crime. Childs now remains in Santa Cruz County Jail without bond as he awaits his June 3 court hearing.
Lake Havasu City Police officials announced Childs’ arrest last week at his home in Santa Cruz, in reference to the 2005 murder of 45-year-old Ottawa resident Barbara I. Kalow.
Kalow was on vacation in Lake Havasu City in April of that year, and stayed at the Windsor Inn. Her body was found by housekeeping staff days after her arrival, and her vehicle was determined to be missing from the hotel’s parking lot. An autopsy showed that Kalow died from forced asphyxiation.
After the victim’s death, Havasu investigators sought Kalow’s vehicle, a silver 2005 PT Cruiser that had been rented out of Las Vegas. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Interstate 15 in California, and pieces of the vehicle were processed for possible fingerprint and DNA evidence.
According to police, that evidence may ultimately have led to Childs’ identification as Kalow’s killer this year.
The homicide was determined by investigators in 2005 to have been a crime of opportunity, and Kalow was not believed to have known her killer.
As of Wednesday, Childs has not yet been indicted in Mohave Superior Court.
