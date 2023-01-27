KINGMAN — A Mohave County Superior Court jury has found Carter Beckwith, 19, guilty of manslaughter charges in the 2021 shooting death of Daemon Petetan at a house party in Lake Havasu City.
During his testimony on Thursday, Beckwith said was aware that Petetan allegedly sold drugs and guns and had formed a 3-member gang that was engaged in a fear and intimidation campaign around the community. He testified that Petetan had a propensity for violence and always carried a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.