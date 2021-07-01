On May 17, La Paz County jury convicted Thomas Daniel of second degree murder and arson for the 2012 death of 65-year-old Linda Garrett.
Daniel was 22 at the time. Daniel and Garrett had previously worked together at a Quartzsite gas station, Quartzsite Police said.
On Aug. 23, 2012, firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding a trailer fire in Quartzsite. After extinguishing the flames, fire crews found Garrett’s body in the bathroom. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Garrett had been stabbed 11 times and died before the fire.
No eyewitnesses were available. However, in late 2013, Arizona Department of Public Safety forensic criminalists tested Garrett’s nail clippings for DNA and found additional DNA evidence of an unidentified male.
On the night of the murder, Garrett’s daughter-in-law, during a phone call with Garrett around 7 p.m., could hear an unidentified individual(s) banding on Garrett’s door. Phone records reveled Daniel had called Garrett’s place of work at 7:16 p.m. and then her home at 7:26 p.m.
This prompted QPD to take Daniel’s DNA. In 2015, DPS matched his DNA with what was found at the scene.
Daniel was first arrested in 2016. The first trial resulted in a hung jury. A second jury found Daniel guilty on May 17, 2021.
On June 30, Daniel was sentenced to 16 years in prison for second degree murder and 10.5 years for arson, which will run consecutively.
