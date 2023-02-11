KINGMAN — A Superior Court jury returned guilty verdicts in the trial of a man accused of pointing a weapon at 4 Lake Havasu police officers during a standoff last April at his duplex at 3365 Mockingbird Drive. The panel deliberated a total of 90 minutes before finding Jason Boon, 49, guilty of 4 counts of aggravated assault and a disorderly conduct with a weapon charge.
Prosecutor Cameron Patt told the jury that the ordeal unfolded when police responded after Boon told a friend he intended to commit suicide by cop. Patt said Boon was grazed and slightly wounded by police gunfire after he pointed a weapon at officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.