A New Mexico man who shot his wife in Lake Havasu City before driving away and passing out on a park bench was convicted Friday by a Mohave County Superior Court jury in Kingman. The jury deliberated about 2.5 hours at the Law and Justice Center before returning guilty verdicts in the trial of Christopher Begaye, 45, Albuquerque.
Begaye was convicted of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon for the Aug. 9, 2022 shooting.
Police reported that Begaye was in the passenger seat when he shot his wife in her upper torso before the wounded woman exited the vehicle in the area of the Park Terrace Avenue and Nugget Drive intersection. Begaye reportedly drove away, but was awakened about 15 minutes later while he was soundly sleeping on a bench just inside a park outside Star Cinemas at the Shops at Lake Havasu, 5601 highway 95.
Sergeant Tom Gray testified that Begaye did not respond to police commands when spotted slumping and snoozing on the bench. He told the jury he cautiously advanced from the rear of the subject in what he called a tactical approach.
His AXON body cam video showed that Gray had both hands on his service weapon, with his arms extended as he trained the firearm on Begaye and shouted until he reached the unresponsive subject. He and other officers were able to wake him up, handcuff him, read him his Miranda rights and question Begaye at the scene.
The arrest and question scenario video revealed Begaye to be disoriented and confused. Asked if he knew why he was being questioned, Begaye responded it was because he had argued with his wife, and that they argue a lot.
Begaye told Gray that he did not know that his wife of one year had been shot and that he did not have a weapon.
Deputy county attorney Leah Nelson said the video and supporting testimony were key in the guilty verdicts. ``I think the evidence was clear,” Nelson said.
Nelson said Begaye faces up to 10.5 years in prison when sentenced March 2 by Judge Billy Sipe.
Begaye’s wife recanted many of her statements to police following the shooting and she was defiant in her refusal to cooperate in the prosecution of her husband.
The victim was not present during Begaye’s trial. In fact, likely because of their out-of-state residency, none of the couple’s friends or family members attended the trial that occurred in a mostly empty courtroom.
Non-attendance at the Begay trial was a stark contrast to the trial of Christopher Beckwith that occurred simultaneously before Judge Doug Camacho in next-door courtrooms. 20 or more people commonly monitored the trial that saw Beckwith, 19, Lake Havasu, convicted of manslaughter in the July, 2021 shooting death of Daemon Petetan,19, Lake Havasu.
Many officers from the Lake Havasu City police department were present in the hallway and both courtrooms to testify on different days of the week as the trials led to convictions.
