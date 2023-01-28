Begaye

A New Mexico man who shot his wife in Lake Havasu City before driving away and passing out on a park bench was convicted Friday by a Mohave County Superior Court jury in Kingman. The jury deliberated about 2.5 hours at the Law and Justice Center before returning guilty verdicts in the trial of Christopher Begaye, 45, Albuquerque.

Begaye was convicted of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon for the Aug. 9, 2022 shooting.

