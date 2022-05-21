Havasu Riviera Marina will finally open its doors for public use next week – just in time for peak boating season on Lake Havasu.
The city-owned parkway leading to the Riviera will open to the public for the first time on Tuesday, which means the stoplight on State Route 95, installed when the road was finished in 2017, will finally be turned on for the first time. Havasu Riviera Marina itself plans to open its doors on Wednesday with a soft opening. Mychal Gorden, with developer Desert Land Group, said the marina will initially open with the basic essentials – the entry kiosk, bathrooms, parking, and the six-lane boat launch.
“At this point the operation is pretty straight forward. It’s just getting people in here, getting them safely on and off the water, and letting them go,” Gorden said. “We will be pushing hard to get the rest of this open. Right now our target is July to open the marina store, fuel docks, and start to have slips available to lease at that time.”
It is a big step for a project roughly 20 years in the making. The current arrangement of a public-private partnership with state parks, Komick Enterprises, and Lake Havasu City was agreed to in 2016. Multiple previous plans to open the facility have been delayed over the years due to politics and, more recently, the pandemic.
Gorden said the plan is to hold a more formal grand opening and ribbon cutting for Havasu Riviera Marina once the store and docks are ready to open later this summer. But they wanted to make the boat launch available as soon as possible.
“Right now, it’s about getting that road open, getting the launch ramp open, and letting the public come down to see what it is.,” Gorden said. “A lot of people haven’t been down here yet, so we are excited to just get things open.”
A third phase of development planned for the marina will include a restaurant and bar, banquet facility, and dry boat storage. Gorden said that phase is still about a year away from being completed.
Gorden said Havasu’s newest boat launch has a capacity of about 400 to 500 boats – limited by available parking at the site.
“On those peak days and those peak times during the summer we are probably going to hit capacity sooner than others,” Gorden said. “But we feel we have built a first class facility that people are going to be excited about. It is going to be really convenient for a lot of people in town to launch here instead of going down to the island or the north side of town and competing with all of that traffic. I think it will provide more flexibility for people and more convenience.”
The new launch is also expected to help spread boat traffic out and hopefully decrease congestion at other boat launches at Site Six and Lake Havasu State Park, which are known to back up with boaters waiting to enter the water on busy weekends.
“One of the underlying reasons for this facility on the south side of town was to alleviate some of the traffic and congestion on the island on the north side of town,” Gorden said. “The city, state parks, and everybody involved has been excited to get this open as soon as possible to do that. While we have a certain capacity, just taking that off the others and spreading out the access to the lake certainly helps alleviate some of that congestion in town.”
The extra boat launch’s impact will be put to the test almost immediately, as Memorial Day Weekend is traditionally one of the busiest boating days of the year.
