PHOENIX — The head of the Arizona Republican Party got at least a temporary reprieve in her bid to stop her phone records from being turned over to Congress.

In a brief order Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan agreed to stay an order by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that the Jan. 6 committee is immediately entitled to information about who Kelli Ward called and texted around the time of the 2020 election and through the riot at the Capitol. Those records, subpoenaed by the panel, also include who called and texted her.

