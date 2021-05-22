No courtroom in the country was immune to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic last year, and local prosecutors say the crisis brought changes and questions of the law they never could have anticipated.
In the nearly 250-year-old institution of American justice, the threat posed by the coronavirus led to new precautionary measures and a new emphasis on teleconferencing in even the most high-profile of cases. Last March, the Arizona Supreme Court ordered that all courts throughout the state would suspend all in-person proceedings in favor of teleconferencing, in order to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus in the justice system.
Havasu Prosecutors Worked through Delays, New ‘Trespassing’ Cases
Assistant to the Lake Havasu City Manager Anthony Kozlowski spoke with city prosecutors this week about the impact of the coronavirus on justice in Havasu.
“Some challenges faced by the city’s criminal justice system due to the pandemic included delays in justice for some of the victims of crime, and delays in the final resolution of cases where trials were continued.”
According to Kozlowski, continuances were granted liberally for trials and court hearings, and access to many of those hearings was limited to teleconferencing software such as Zoom. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled last year that all people who appeared in person would be required to wear masks – which is still a requirement as of this week.
And there were questions of legality that prosecutors might not otherwise have expected to face prior to the pandemic, Kozlowski says.
“The City Prosecutor’s Office reviewed issues like mask mandates and the Constitution, and criminal trespassing cases relating to individuals who refused to leave an establishment when requested, for refusing to wear a mask.”
According to Kozlowski, the extra precautions taken during the pandemic didn’t create any notable increase to costs for prosecution of criminal cases in Havasu.
Justice Required a ‘League’ of Collaboration
But Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith says things became more complicated in the county’s superior court. The wheel of justice turned slowly even before the crisis began – and for many of the county’s felony cases, the coronavirus added an extra layer of care to be taken. Smith says the county, however, was able to adapt to and overcome the challenge.
“The virus caused a backlog of cases in the system,” Smith said. “But we were able to continue having grand jury hearings every week – and with the exception of a couple of months, we continued to do jury trials for criminal cases in Mohave County.”
According to Smith, keeping the wheel of justice turning required a countywide effort.
“It required working together with the collaboration and cooperation of judges, public and legal defender’s offices; and the citizens of Mohave County who continued to show up and do their duty as jurors during the pandemic.”
Laws of Government, Challenged and Examined
And for other functions of the County Attorney’s Office, the pandemic posed new questions of legality. Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin advises the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on matters of legal procedure, and found challenges in the pandemic that he might never have otherwise considered.
“I had to research the legality of the Governor’s ability to issue executive orders to address the pandemic,” Esplin said. “Many of the executive orders issued by Gov. Ducey addressed constitutional statutory issues that I had to research and review. I had to review statutes, court opinions and court rulings so I could properly advise county staff and elected officials.”
And that research required a lot of work in addition to his regular duties.
“I believe the coronavirus has made every person’s lives and work difficult, not just me,” Esplin said. “It really disrupted my work. I’m grateful that the pandemic appears to be getting in our rear view mirror, and I’m optimistic of better times to come.”
