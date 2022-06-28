Increases in personnel, food and healthcare costs could mean an increase in custody fees this year at Mohave County’s juvenile detention facility.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to approve a request to increase per diem custody rates for the first time since 2020 - and to their highest cost in the county’s history.
The juvenile detention facility’s daily rate for incarceration of Mohave County youths was $377 in 2020, but was reduced to $363 in 2021. Last summer, that rate was set at $371 as the coronavirus pandemic began to decline. Now, Mohave County juvenile services officials are recommending a rate of $383 per inmate, per day for the facility in the next fiscal year.
Those fees are ultimately returned to Mohave County’s general fund, according to Mohave County Juvenile Court Director Joshua Frisby. But incarceration revenues are minimal compared to the cost of operating the county’s juvenile detention center. During the 2021 fiscal year, the county earned $24,984 in incarceration revenue at the facility, compared to the $1.63 million cost of operating the facility.
“There are differences in working with youth (as opposed to adult offenders),” Frisby said this week. “The juvenile court focuses on rehabilitation, while balanced with public safety. It requires juvenile detention and probation staff to work with youth, families, law enforcement, child welfare, attorneys, judges, mental health providers, schools, public health and treatment facilities.”
According to Frisby, the juvenile detention center’s goal is to provide a safe and secure environment for incarcerated youth. The center supports continued involvement in education, crisis intervention, risk and needs assessments and treatment planning.
“County Facilities has been very proactive in their work to keep the facility in safe and secure condition,” Frisby said. “The facility has been in operation since 1999 and as such, there will be items that need to be repaired or updated with more current technology.”
Although the detention facility is still facing obstacles in terms of staffing, Frisby says juvenile corrections officials are seeking to replace the facility’s existing video surveillance system with more modern equipment. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is also expected to vote next week on whether to approve a contract for those improvements.
The new surveillance system, valued at more than $86,000, will replace equipment that has been maintained at the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center since 1999. Old equipment that is not compatible with the new system will be traded in for a $3,000.
Funding for the project will be sourced to the juvenile detention center’s fiscal year 2022 adopted budget fund. If approved, the project will begin under a contract with Michigan-based Logicalis Inc.
