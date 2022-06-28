Arizona lawmakers were moving Thursday night to vote on a flurry of bills they need to clear off their desks so they can adjourn for the year. Waiting in the wings for Friday's expected last day of the session is one of the most contentious bills of the year, a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher system. The measure passed the House on Wednesday and a Senate committee Thursday night. The push led to a series of battles, including an effort by majority Republicans to ban cities and towns from charging a tax on rented homes and apartments that fell one vote short in the Senate. Another fight was over a big tax credit for film production that passed the House after an acrimonious debate that got personal.