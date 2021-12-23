Country star Kane Brown will bring his pop and R&B-flavored country hits to the Laughlin Event Center when he takes the stage at Laughlin’s premier outdoor concert venue on Friday, March 4. Brown, an American Music Award winner, is known for top hits including “What Ifs,” “Heaven” and the album “Kane Brown,” all landing on the music charts. Brown was the first artist to have simultaneous works topping five of Billboard’s country music charts. The CMT Music Awards and ACM Awards winner has also crossed genres with an EDM single with artist Marshmello, lending his voice to the song, “One Thing Right.”
Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com. The Laughlin Event Center will open its doors starting at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4.
