PHOENIX -- Kari Lake gets her day in court this week — well, actually two days— to try to prove that she should be installed as the next governor despite election returns showing she lost to Katie Hobbs.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson has given her attorneys 5 1/2 hours Wednesday and Thursday to present evidence she contends will show that someone interfered with both the ballot-on-demand printers and failed to maintain a “chain of custody’’ of about 300,000 ballots. Either of those, Lake contends, is enough to bring into question her 17,000 vote loss.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.