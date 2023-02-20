Just days after her election challenge was denied by the Arizona Court of Appeals, Kari Lake was in Lake Havasu City promising constituents her fight isn’t over.

“If they think we are going to surrender when something was stolen from us, they are messing with the wrong Americans,” the 2022 gubernatorial candidate told supporters at Saturday night’s Lincoln Day Dinner. “I want you to know that we are taking this fight to the Arizona Supreme Court and we will fight in every legal avenue that we can right now.”

shutthe frontdoor

Who brought this loser to the GOP dinner with "gone too far Gosar"? She has attacked Sen. John McCain as a loser, she is gay basher, provided no proof of her claim to be an NRA member, put her husband and daughter on her campaign trail payroll, despite no evidence she claims "comb-over" won the 2020 election and she did not lose her bid for Governor of AZ. All she was missing was the bulbous red nose, baggy pants and clown shoes! Lincoln had to be rolling over in his tomb!

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Maybe Sonny Borrelli can put in a good word for Scary Fake during his January 6th investigation subpoena interview.

