Just days after her election challenge was denied by the Arizona Court of Appeals, Kari Lake was in Lake Havasu City promising constituents her fight isn’t over.
“If they think we are going to surrender when something was stolen from us, they are messing with the wrong Americans,” the 2022 gubernatorial candidate told supporters at Saturday night’s Lincoln Day Dinner. “I want you to know that we are taking this fight to the Arizona Supreme Court and we will fight in every legal avenue that we can right now.”
The 32nd Annual Lake Havasu City Lincoln Day Dinner was held Saturday night in the London Bridge Resort Convention Center.
The attendees at the annual Republican dinner included State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci, and Congressman Paul Gosar, along with other Republican officials from around the state.
Lake, who fell to current Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, was this year’s guest speaker.
“You probably heard the lower court, that they ruled against us and the appeals court ruled against us,” Lake explained to the crowd. “I didn’t expect them to rule for us so we’re taking this to the Arizona Supreme Court. They have the power to make this right and I hope they will look at the Constitution, look at how the state is being torn apart and show that courage to do the right thing.”
The case, however, is far from over and Lake expects a lengthy fight ahead.
She talked about the ballots from the election before going on to say that she refuses to sit back.
“A quarter of a million ballots were spit out on election day, they intentionally printed the wrong ballot,” Lake said. “They put 300 ballots into the system that were invalid because there was no chain of custody, they didn’t follow signature verification.
“Then 35,000 ballots popped in two days later after they still didn’t cheat enough, they had to throw in 30,000 extra ballots after election day. It is disgusting what they are doing and if they thought I was just going to sit back and let them abuse the people of Arizona that way, then they messed with the wrong woman.”
Lake reassured everyone in the room that she and her attorneys are confident in the case and will present it to the Supreme Court within the coming weeks.
“I don’t want to just say that I have hope with our case because our case is so strong, it truly is and the law is on our side,” she said. “I have confidence in our cases, our attorneys have confidence in the case. So we are going to see where it goes hopefully in the next couple of weeks or so, we’ll have it sent off to the Arizona Supreme Court.
“As we continue to move forward with our case, I am going to stand firm with my attorneys, I am going to stand firm with Arizonans.”
Lake had met up with and spoke to former President Donald Trump the day before the dinner about the case. Trump, who also requested a recount after losing the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden, is following the case closely and cited it’s the best election case he has seen.
“I was just with President Trump, I saw and spoke to him (Friday) and he’s following this case. He said it’s the best election case he’s ever seen, we have to pray for our attorneys,” Lake said. “They are coming after our attorneys, they are sanctioning our attorneys, they are trying to take their ability to practice law away because they are fighting election cases that need to be fought right now.”
Lake urged everyone in the room to help register new voters as this is the time to become stronger in numbers.
“We need to start praying that we become stronger because I think we are going to have more dark days. It’s going to take us during this time, when things are not necessarily fun right now, to get out and help register some new voters, get some new people to get up and join the Republican club.”
(2) comments
Who brought this loser to the GOP dinner with "gone too far Gosar"? She has attacked Sen. John McCain as a loser, she is gay basher, provided no proof of her claim to be an NRA member, put her husband and daughter on her campaign trail payroll, despite no evidence she claims "comb-over" won the 2020 election and she did not lose her bid for Governor of AZ. All she was missing was the bulbous red nose, baggy pants and clown shoes! Lincoln had to be rolling over in his tomb!
Maybe Sonny Borrelli can put in a good word for Scary Fake during his January 6th investigation subpoena interview.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.