Katherine Landing unveils multimillion-dollar marina upgrades

BULLHEAD CITY — A short drive into the foothills above Davis Camp are the glittering waters of Lake Mohave — and now visitors and locals alike can take advantage of a multimillion-dollar upgrade to the closest lake marina to Bullhead City.
The Katherine Landing marina, found at the southern end of the Arizona side of Lake Mohave, recently celebrated on May 5 a joint ribbon cutting with both the Bullhead City Area Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Chamber of Commerce for its new Marina One facilities.
The update included an ADA accessible main section, new docking slips and — perhaps most importantly — a fueling station with multiple pumps.
“It’s a state of the art system,” said Tim Colvin Regional VP for Vista Recreation.
Colvin joked local employees at the Marina were probably sick of seeing him and said the project had been a long time in the making.
“This is an amazing day. Five years of hard work went into this,” Colvin said.
His statements were collaborated by multiple speakers at the ribbon cutting.
“It’s all about the community and making it function,” said Julie Drugatz, National Park Service chief of commercial services.
She highlighted some of the connections the Lake Mead Recreational Area, of which Lake Mohave is a part, with the surrounding area, such as the shared Heritage trail which goes through Davis Camp and up to Davis Dam.
Mike Gauthier, the acting NPS superintendent, said the Parks Service has been passionate about upgrading not only Lake Mohave, but Lake Mead facilities as well.
Gauthier also couldn’t help reminding the gathered crowd to stay safe on lake.
“Drive safely in the marinas and look out for each other,” he said.
Although most speeches emphasized the importance of the marina for the community in general, Jackie Wallin, president/CEO of the Laughlin Chamber and Bo Hellams, president/CEO of the Bullhead Area Chamber both had personal stories to share.
“I’ve been coming to this lake since 1963, when my dad was racing flat bottom prop boats and teaching me to ski really fast on one ski at 7 years old,” Wallin said. “So, I’ve watched a lot of growth, not just in Laughlin and Bullhead City, but also this lake.”
She was particularly excited about the fuel station — but highlighted that everything from the dock to concessions were a fantastic addition to the area.
Hellams, likewise, said his long history of water rescue work and love of recreation made the upgrade personal.
“I boat just about every weekend. Wave surfing, wake boarding, camping over here and using this facility to raise my kids,” Hellams said. “…It’s not always about the visitors. Sometimes we don’t realize we have a national park in our backyard. That is absolutely amazing.”
