PHOENIX -- Democrat Katie Hobbs has more money in donations than Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor.

But that difference is being made up by more than $6 million spent by outside groups independently advocating for Hobbs’ defeat. And the lion’s share of that is coming from the Republican Governors Association, led by current Gov. Doug Ducey who, has distanced himself personally from his would-be successor who repeatedly criticized him on the campaign trail.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Twenty one days, to stop the insanity! In Mohave County Arizona we can do our part by voting for Blake Masters for U.S. Senator, Dr. Paul Gosar for U.S. Representative for AZ District 9 and Kari Lake for Arizona Governor, on November 8th this year. Remember in November what the “Idiot in Chief”, Joe Biden and the Democrat Congress has done to us in just one year and ten months in Office. Remember 8.1% INFLATION rate in September which has cost you $4,600.00 in purchasing power so far this year! Remember, that grocery store prices have increased 30%! Remember, that you’re paying up $4.70 per gallon of regular gasoline for your car. Remember, that illegal migrants are flooding across our border with Mexico and we now 2,700,000 illegal migrants, who have been secretly transported to every state in the Nation! Remember, that 2,700,000 people is roughly the population of Chicago, IL. Remember, that 107,000 people have died from “fentanyl” poisoning since dim-Joe became our President! Remember 300+ people die every day of the year from “fentanyl” poisoning being smuggled through our uncontrolled border with Mexico! Please STOP THE INSANITY! Vote responsibly, vote GOP! [thumbup][huh][wink][smile][beam] Deaton

Mohave Crone

Kati Hobbs is leading Kari Lake in fundraising in her own campaign but when you factor in outside groups/dark money listed in this article, Keri Lake has a total of $16.1 million being spent to help her vs. $11 million for Kati Hobbs. The heading is a little misleading. Of course most people just read the heading and form an opinion based on that.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Looks like $16.1 million dollars well spent, GO Kari! Vote GOP! [thumbup][wink][smile][beam] Deaton

Mohave Crone

And you’re voting for Kari because?

NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

He's probably voting for Kari just to P*** you off. lol

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Because, Crone, she is the Republican candidate! As I’ve been suggesting for years, stop the insanity, Vote GOP! [thumbup][thumbup][wink][smile][beam] Deaton

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Mohave - Just look at the ignorant responses to your valid question. They can’t give you an honest answer because they know that she has no valid platform other than scare tactics and tearing down the other candidate. Anger and fear are their tools with no regard to our state and our nation.

NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

[batman]-Look who showed up with his usual "liberal" blabber. As far as ignorant responses, they are at least honest.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

“she has no valid platform other than scare tactics” So [batman] is 8.6% INFLATION a scare tactic? Is $4.75 per gallon of gasoline a scare tactic? Is 2,700,000 illegal migrants a scare tactic? How about the 300+ people who will die TODAY from fentanyl overdose poisoning? You may think it’s a “scare tactic” [batman]? But like most thing you believe in are, well you know, but intelligent voters are rightfully concerned! [thumbup][tongue][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

George Soros has lots of money to spend.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Putin can’t afford to give Lake anymore And tRUMP doesn’t like to share…

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

¿[batman? did you forget to add “Nazis” and “Fascists” I’m disappointed! [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][tongue] Deaton

NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

