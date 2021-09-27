Supporters gathered on Lake Havasu and the Bill Williams River this past weekend, in an effort to eliminate pollution in Western Arizona.
Bill Williams and Havasu National Wildlife Refuge staff aided guests during a “kayak cleanup” event at the facilities, where Havasu Refuge Manager Rich Meyers says that as many as 30 guests participated. Those participants used kayaks, paddleboards and boats to find and remove enough garbage from the water to fill a small dumpster.
The event was organized by the Friends of the Bill Williams River & Havasu National Wildlife Refuges. Sponsors for the event included Anderson Toyota, Jimmy John’s Subs and Southwest Kayaks.
Members of the public who wish to participate in similar future events can visit https://billwilliamsriver-havasufriends.org for more information.
