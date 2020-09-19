Distance learning has evolved education as we knew it back in March, and classes were forced to change with it — including physical education.
Here’s a look at how the class is done with pandemic precautions in place.
Teaching P.E. from a distance
The 2020-2021 school year is only Max Wever’s second in his teaching career and in the district. He’s a P.E. teacher at Nautilus Elementary School, and his job isn’t without its difficulties.
“P.E. through our distance learning platform has been a struggle because I just want to have my kids in person, getting them moving and having a good time,” Wever said.
He records and posts activity videos online and tries to take advantage of the platform to introduce more health concepts to his kids.
“That is one of the only pros of distance learning,” he said. “I have the opportunity to get creative and cover health topics while also integrating some reading and writing in PE. The huge downside is that some of the accountability lies on the parents, so there is no guarantee kids are staying active at home.”
Despite the lack of in-person interaction with all of his students, he’s received some positive feedback about his lessons from parents who say his exercise routines or dance lessons serve as “nice activity breaks” for their kids throughout the day.
“As I passed a student in the hall the other day, as he headed to his hybrid class, he told me my lessons were still fun and one of the best parts of [distance learning],” Wever recalled. “The feedback is few and far in between, but it’s reassuring that the physical activity in my lessons is still making a difference for some students.”
It’s also Starline Elementary P.E. teacher Crissie-Ann Russo’s second year in the district. She also struggles with some aspects of the new learning format.
“I really feel sad for my students,” Russo said. “Most kids love P.E., and I love the interaction in the gym. It’s difficult to connect and really make connections virtually in a subject that is so active.”
Some of her teaching included a small series called “Training to return to school,” where she talked about preparing for the eventual return to classrooms and covered topics like sticking to a sleep schedule, eating breakfast, exercising, spending time outdoors, and time management. Russo also taught a lesson on preparing meals with proper food groups and portion sizes, and students sent her photos of their plates.
“They seemed to enjoy it,” she said. “Moms thought it was fun to teach their sons some meal prep.”
Her kids also tell her they miss being back in the gym and having fun.
“I really feel that [distance learning] has forced many adults and students alike to really take time to think about and genuinely appreciate all of the aspects of living in a healthy and safe environment,” she said. “Losing our gyms, sports, recreational sports, activities, social interactions, [and] challenges by coaches and trainers has affected us globally physically, intellectually, emotionally and spiritually. We thrive when we are moving, cooperating, and having those bonds that give us energy.”
Learning P.E. from a distance
Some elementary students are making the return to campuses in a hybrid learning format, but learning P.E. from a distance continues at all schools.
Today’s News-Herald asked parents and students on Facebook to share their experiences.
Alma Rizo’s first and sixth graders at Smoketree Elementary School get an activity log and a packet with suggested exercises, she said. Her kids add yoga and outdoor play to that, as well.
In our case, they probably get more activity here than at the school,” Rizo said. “They’ve never mentioned missing P.E. as much as other school activities, such as clubs.”
Jamaica Elementary School parent Susie Kent Faessler has a sixth grader who watched videos about volleyball skills and a PowerPoint presentation about nutrition. She said they’ve also been encouraged to work on sit ups and push ups, but her student misses softball the most.
At Oro Grande Classical Academy, Sabrina Kazmi said they’re also using activity logs, in addition to doing the Cupid Shuffle dance and learning to cook a healthy meal at home. Starline Elementary School parent Timothy Giles said they fill out a form to let the teacher know they’re active, but he thinks “it’s pretty dumb.”
Jenni Pizzino explained what some of the assignments were for her Starline student, Cali. She learned the meaning of PE and expectations for the class, then she filled out a worksheet about what exercises she enjoys and what she did over the summer break. Cali was also taught the Importance of sleep, planning ahead before going to bed, waking up with an alarm, and stretching in the morning.
Cali also learned how to take her pulse and how it reacted to strenuous exercise vs. light exercise, Pizzino said. Her exercises of choice for that lesson was using a pogo stick vs. swimming laps.
Tia Marie O’Halloran’s student also did the same lessons, but “he didn’t feel very engaged physically,” she said. He wanted to see more workout videos aimed towards kids.
Tim Smith’s third grader plays Just Dance for an hour, practices yoga, or rides his scooter or bike.
Andy Fisher also has a third grader, who attends Havasu Preparatory Academy. They send out a list of suggestions for 30 minutes of P.E., he said. His student usually plays Just Dance or boxing on their Wii gaming system, or they’ll jump on the trampoline with some sprinklers.
Melissa Titus-Estrada’s student is part of the high school’s online academy, and she wears a fitness band and logs specific exercises. They also have reading modules to complete, and if any students are in sports, their time spent practicing counts towards P.E. time.
Siena Snedeker’s family left the school district and uses a home school curriculum called Abeka for her students. For P.E., they kayak and paddleboard on the lake, take their dogs for walks, and go for hikes.
Kim Adams also plans on transitioning both of her students out of the district into an online learning format. They go wakeboarding, swimming and biking in addition to hitting the gym for their physical activity.
Jennifer Hays Jankowski said her freshman son’s P.E. has “been going miserably,” citing long workouts each day and tests, including a mile run in the desert heat.
Mia Huggett is a freshman at LHHS, and for one assignment, she had to submit a video of herself doing a workout to a song. Huggett chose “Cha-Cha Slide” and got bonus points for getting her mom, baby brother, and dogs to join her.
Rachel Show’s LHHS student is athletic but was “very distanced from P.E.”
“He is doing better now, and he is so thankful to now have football practice back,” Shows said. “I don’t think he would have tried very hard at anything this year if it weren’t for sports coming back. The kids need physical activity, and unfortunately with quarantine, I don’t think many were getting out and being very active at all. Physical activity and interacting with your peers goes hand in hand, in their overall growth and ability to learn.”
