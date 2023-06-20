It’s a craft that dates back to time immemorial. For generations, the Chemehuevi people were known for their baskets made of willow and devil’s claw. These baskets were both useful and decorative, as many of them had intricate patterns and shapes woven into them. There were no templates or pre-created plans involved. The weaver had a design in mind and worked it into the basket.
The craft was passed on from one generation to the next. That’s what happening today. Sugie Fisher, a Chemheuevi and a members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, is passing the craft on to her granddaughter, recent Parker High graduate Kaitlyn Humeumptewa.
Fisher has been making Chemehuevi baskets since 1975, when she learned the craft from Mary Lou Brown while she was working at the CRIT Library. Humeumptewa began learning the craft from Fisher when she was five years old. She also took beading classes. When she was eight, she began gathering willow with Fisher.
The process of making these baskets begins with gathering the materials. Fisher said the willow is gathered to match the size of the basket you want to make. She said you can gather willow at any time of the year, but willow gathered later in the season is tougher to work with and harder on the hands.
There are different ways of preparing the willow bark. Fisher said she lets hers cure for about 5 to 6 months. Her brother, Le Roy Fisher, used his bark right away.
The devil’s claw seed pod, which is used for color, needs to be soaked for two or three days. Fisher said the Chemehuevis in Lake Havasu City have been cultivating devil’s claw.
Creosote or greasewood are used to make awls. While bones were used as points for the awls in the old days, Fisher said they now use needles.
The basket is formed by wrapping the willow in a coil around the center. Other willow pieces known as “wraps” hold the spiral together. The wraps must be shaped so they’re all the same size.
The patterns are created by the weavers as they work. Fisher said they usually follow a geometric pattern. However, she said her brother made one with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ logo on it.
Fisher said the custom was only butterfly patterns could be made in the spring months.
The Chemehuevis used these baskets for a wide variety of tasks, Fisher said. These included storage, cooking, and carrying water from the Colorado River.
The Colorado River Indian Tribes have the largest collection of Chemehuevi baskets in the world. They bought the collection of Birdie Brown, who had many baskets presented to her over the years.
Both Fisher and Humeumptewa expressed pride in keeping the craft alive. Fisher is retired, so she has time for her art, which also includes making traditional Mohave and Chemehuevi dresses.
“It’s my art,” she said. “It was something passed on to me, and I want to pass it on and keep it alive. It’s been in my family forever. There’s no way of getting around it.”
Humeumptewa is a member of the Parker High Class of 2023. She showed livestock for many years at the La Paz County Fair, first as part of 4-H and later a member of Parker FFA. A recipient of many scholarships and awards, she plans to attend Colorado State University this fall and study agricultural science.
She urged young people to try Native crafts, including basket weaving.
“Try it!” she said. “If you don’t like it, there are other kinds of Native crafts, like traditional dance, food and clothing. Don’t give up.”
As for basket weaving, Humeumptewa expressed joy and pride in keeping the tradition alive.
“I’m very glad about keeping this art alive,” she said.
