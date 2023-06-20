It’s a craft that dates back to time immemorial. For generations, the Chemehuevi people were known for their baskets made of willow and devil’s claw. These baskets were both useful and decorative, as many of them had intricate patterns and shapes woven into them. There were no templates or pre-created plans involved. The weaver had a design in mind and worked it into the basket.

The craft was passed on from one generation to the next. That’s what happening today. Sugie Fisher, a Chemheuevi and a members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, is passing the craft on to her granddaughter, recent Parker High graduate Kaitlyn Humeumptewa.

