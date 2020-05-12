Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty will hosting a food drive today and Wednesday in order to donate to the Havasu Community Foundation Food Bank on RED Day.
Keller Williams’ Renew, Energize, Donate, day is a chance for the international reality business to give back to the communities it serves each May. This year RED Day is Thursday and Arizona Living Realty owner Vicki Runyon said Keller Williams offices in Lake Havasu City and Kingman have both decided to hold food drives.
In Havasu Keller William’s will be accepting donations at their office located at 1990 N. McCulloch Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and plans to drop off the haul at the food bank on Thursday. Food items must be non-perishable, and preferably no cookies, candy or chips.
Runyon said anyone who donated more than 10 items will be given a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several gift certificates to a local restaurant.
