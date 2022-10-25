The battle to release Kelli Ward’s phone records is now at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Arizona GOP chair and her husband, Michael Ward, filed an emergency application for stay with the high court to prevent their phone records from being turned over to Jan. 6 Congressional Committee. Kelli and Michael Ward are residents of Lake Havasu City.

