U.S. Sen. Martha McSally’s fundraising during the first quarter of the year set a record for her 2020 campaign, but was dwarfed by what her opponent, Mark Kelly, hauled in.
Kelly, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the Senate seat, announced a personal best $11 million raised between January and March. In all, his campaign has raised about $31 million, and he has almost $20 million in the bank.
The first quarter nearly doubled his previous best, when he raised $6 million in the final quarter of 2019.
McSally, meanwhile, set a high-water mark for her campaign raising $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. She’s raised a total of nearly $19 million for her campaign and has more than $10 million on hand.
The fourth quarter of last year was also McSally’s prior best for her current campaign, which saw her raise $4 million. Her overall best fundraising period was from her losing campaign in 2018. She raised $5.4 million in that fundraising period and raised about $18.1 million for that campaign.
The race between Kelly and McSally looks to be one of the top Senate races in the country and one of just a handful of pickup opportunities for the Democrats, who hope to reclaim the chamber, which the Republicans currently control with a 53-47 margin. Kelly has led McSally in nearly every poll of the race.
In addition to their own strong fundraising, both candidates have received millions in support from outside independent expenditure groups.
Gov. Doug Ducey last year appointed McSally to fill the Senate seat formerly held by John McCain after his previous appointment, former Sen. Jon Kyl, stepped down. The winner of the Kelly-McSally race will serve out the final two years of the term McCain was elected to in 2016, and will have to run for a full six-year term in 2022.
