A Lake Havasu City business owner was killed in a Friday traffic accident, and state officials may be investigating his death as a fatal hit-and-run collision.
According to sources close to the victim’s family, 61-year-old Ken Bonsang was killed while riding his motorcycle, with his wife as a passenger. Now Tina Bonsang remains hospitalized due to injuries suffered during the accident.
For more than 30 years, Bonsang has owned and operated Ken’s Pizza, at 1675 Mesquite Avenue. The restaurant was closed Monday in the wake of Bonsang’s death, as friends and family gathered to grieve his loss.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, the circumstances of Bonsang’s death may coincide with a fatal five-vehicle accident which took place at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, on a two-lane highway in the area of Casa Grande.
That incident reportedly took place on State Route 84, where an initial three-vehicle collision had been reported. A motorcyclist with a female passenger reportedly struck the vehicles involved in that collision, ejecting the motorcyclist’s rider from his vehicle and into the oncoming lane of traffic. State Police officials say an oncoming pickup truck struck the motorcyclist in the roadway, and left the scene.
Due to the severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries, State officials said official identification of the victim in that accident would remain pending a statement by medical examiners.
As of Monday, state law enforcement agencies were still seeking the driver of the pickup truck in Friday’s accident.
(1) comment
You need to pull this article down. This is incorrect information and not the same accident.
