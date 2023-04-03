Longtime Havasu business owner dies in accident

A floral arrangement stands in memory of owner Ken Bonsang on Monday at Ken’s Pizza, at 1675 Mesquite Ave. The location was closed after Bonsang was killed in a weekend motorcycle accident.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

A Lake Havasu City business owner was killed in a Friday traffic accident, and state officials may be investigating his death as a fatal hit-and-run collision.

According to sources close to the victim’s family, 61-year-old Ken Bonsang was killed while riding his motorcycle, with his wife as a passenger. Now Tina Bonsang remains hospitalized due to injuries suffered during the accident.

(1) comment

LORI SCOTT

You need to pull this article down. This is incorrect information and not the same accident.

Report Add Reply

