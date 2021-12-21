Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Cox will retire at the end of this month, citing health-related concerns. Her interim-replacement was appointed Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Former Mohave County auditor-analyst, chief deputy assessor and chief appraiser Ken Fielder will now be the county’s acting treasurer until a new treasurer can be elected next November. Fielder is an experienced banker, an employee of the county for more than three decades, and has been recommended for the position by county officials including Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch.
Fielder was appointed to the position over Mohave Superior Court Administration Services Assistant Julia Dollarhyde and Kingman City Councilwoman SueAnn Mello.
Dollarhyde is also a banker of more than 20 years experience, and served as Chief Operations Officer at Baltimore Bank of Arizona prior to moving to Kingman in 2014.
Mello has been an employee of the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office since 2008, and was groomed for the position until Cox’s retirement. County officials received letters of recommendation for Mello’s appointment from supporters including Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar and Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee.
But according to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, Fielder stood apart from his contemporaries for one reason: Fielder isn’t planning to run for the treasurer’s office in November. Fielder was similarly appointed to the position of Mohave County Assessor after the 2016 death of Ron Nicholson.
Dollarhyde and Mello may have seemed viable candidates, and at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board, Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius initially put forth a motion to appoint Mello to the position. But Mello is already planning to run for Mohave County Treasurer later this year.
“I don’t think the board should be picking winners and losers,” Gould said on Tuesday. “We would be giving (Mello or Dollarhyde) a leg up if we made them an incumbent before the election.”
According to Gould, Fielder is a fitting choice as the county’s interim-treasurer.
“It’s always been an important office,” Gould said. “The treasurer handles a lot of money, and invests that money. (Fielder) is qualified, and he’s had banking experience in the past.”
