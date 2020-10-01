The General Election is still a month away, but a couple of important dates are coming up next week. The deadline to register to vote is on Monday, while early voting will start up and early ballots will be mailed out on Wednesday.
According to numbers from the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, there were a total of 126,783 voters with active registration within the county when numbers were last updated on July 6 leading up to the primary election. That is 12,212 more active registrations in the county than in 2016, but that number will likely go up when the county updates its numbers as both major political parties have said they’re working on registering voters leading up to the 2020 General Election.
Voter registration
Anyone who is not registered to vote must do so by Monday in order to be eligible to cast a vote on Nov. 3. Citizens who are unsure of their current registration status can check online at my.arizona.vote to make sure that their registration is active and to double check the residential address and mailing address on record. Recorder Kristi Blair is requesting citizens check their status online rather than calling the recorder’s office due to receiving an “extremely high” number of calls at this time.
There are several options available to residents to register, re-register, or change their information. Prospective voters can complete their registration online at www.servicearizona.com, or they can print out a copy of the voter registration form on the recorder’s page on the Mohave County website. Registration forms are also available at the Lake Havasu City Library, the Motor Vehicle Department, the US Post Office, or the Mohave County Voter Registration Office in Kingman.
All physical voter registration forms must be turned in by Monday, or postmarked by the deadline if mailed. Online registration will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Proof of citizenship is required for new registrations, which includes an Arizona driver’s license or non-operating license. Other forms of acceptable proof of citizenship include a copy of a birth certificate that verifies citizenship, a copy of passport pages that include name and passport number, a copy of U.S. naturalization documents, or a tribal enrollment number.
Proof of citizenship is not required to if you have previously registered and are updating name, party affiliation, or changing address after moving within the state.
All eligible voters must be citizens of the United States and at least 18 years old on or before Nov. 3. They also cannot have been convicted of treason or a felony, unless their civil rights have been restored.
Vote-by-mail
Ballots will be sent out to all registered voters who requested an early ballot on Oct. 7. The Mohave County Recorder’s Office is asking voters to allow 10 days after mailing before calling the Kingman office for a replacement ballot.
There are multiple ways to request an early ballot, sometimes referred to as a mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot. Requests can be made by emailing voterregistration@mohavecounty.us or by calling the Mohave County Recorder’s Office at 928-754-0767. The deadline to request an early ballot is Oct. 23.
Early ballots must be received by the Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. on election night in order to be counted. Voters who prefer to drop off their early ballots personally may do so at any early voting location or at a polling site on Election Day.
“You cannot collect ballots for other people but if you have other family members or someone who authorizes you to drop their ballot off, we have no authority to deny this,” Blair said. “Just be careful of ballot harvesting. If a large number are dropped off, that is questionable.”
Early voting
The Lake Havasu City Library, located at 1770 N. McCulloch Boulevard, will serve as the early voting location in Havasu.
Any registered voter is able to participate in early voting. Early voting will run from Oct. 7 to Oct. 30 every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations throughout the county. All early voting locations will be closed on Oct. 12 for Columbus Day.
Mohave County has a total of three early voting locations including the Bullhead City Library, and the Kathryn Heidenreich Center in Kingman.
Voters must have valid identification in order to vote at an early polling location, or at the polls on Nov. 3. Acceptable ID include an Arizona drivers license, Arizona ID card, a Tribal enrollment card, or a federal, state or local government-issued ID with name and address printed on it. There are several other options for voters without any of those forms of identification.
(1) comment
Remember if you vote for trump you will voting,
To do away with Social Security benefits;
To do away with Medicare;
To take health care away from over 20 million Americans:
To put insurance companies back in the driver’s seat for your health care;
To allow Putin to run our nation;
“Find a penny, pick it up and you’ll have more money than trump paid in taxes in ten out fifteen years!”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.