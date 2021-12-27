By this time next year the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport should have lots of brand new pavement.
The taxiway reconstruction project has been underway for a couple of months and is expected to wrap up in mid-May. But another round of construction will be right behind it with the runway strengthening and overlay project scheduled to kick off at the start of Fiscal Year 2022-23 in July.
“We will have a new taxiway, a new runway, some new apron space, and hopefully we will be breaking ground on some new hangers in the next year,” said Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson. “I’ve also got a new weather station approved — so the airport will be getting a pretty good makeover.”
Lake Havasu City’s Capital Improvement Plan budgets $9.3 million for the taxiway project with about $378,000 coming from the airport fund. The Federal Aviation Administration is covering $8.6 million of the cost while the Arizona Department of Transportation is contributing the other $378,000. The CIP budgets a total of $6.7 million for the runway project with $6.1 million coming from the FAA, $301,000 from ADOT, and a $301,000 local match from the airport fund.
Anderson said he is also hoping to start including $100,000 in the budget every year for pavement maintenance. He said usually pavement at airports is expected to last 20 years, but the Havasu airport’s pavement has deteriorated more quickly without regular maintenance such as resealing coupled with Havasu’s oppressive summer heat. Anderson said yearly pavement maintenance in the budget would allow the airport to focus on different sections of pavement each year – similar to Havasu’s annual road maintenance programs.
“One year I can do the runway, the next year do a taxiway, and the next year maybe do one of the aprons,” he said. “That way every four or five years we can hit it with another seal coat.”
Taxiway project
The taxiway rehabilitation project kicked off on Oct. 11 and is nearing the end of the first of three phases planned.
The project is being done in phases to keep the runway accessible throughout the taxiway construction. Anderson said there are about 20 days of work left on phase one of the project, which has focused on the middle section of the taxiway. Once that is complete, phase two will take another 90 days to complete focused on the south end of the taxiway. Anderson said that should be wrapped up by February. The third phase will touch up a smaller portion of taxiway on the north and is scheduled to take 45 days.
According to the schedule, all of the taxiway construction should be completed by May 16.
Pilot Steve Gnandt, who has been a tenant at the Havasu airport for about 20 years, said he is happy to see the airport getting a new taxiway.
“It’s definitely needed. It was coming apart,” Gnandt said. “Some of the aircraft wheels are sticking in the cracks… We have been putting it off and patching it for way too long – it can’t be put off any longer. We are happy to see it being done right.”
Although airport users are pleased to be getting newly paved taxiways, the project does create some headaches during the construction phase.
“It definitely creates some growing pains. Because the taxiway isn’t accessible, you’ve got guys having to back-taxi on the runway,” Anderson said. “At first it was really kind of chaotic for people, but they are getting used to it.”
In addition to the taxiways themselves, Anderson said the project also includes new signage and lighting for the taxiway, and the connectors between the taxiway and the runway are being redone – reducing the total number of connectors from six to four.
Runway project
While the taxiway project is under construction, the airport is moving forward with designs for the runway project. Anderson said the designs are scheduled to be completed by March and the project is expected to go out to bid in April. He said if everything goes according to plan, construction should kick off in early July.
Gnandt said the runway also definitely needs work due to the amount of FOD – foreign object debris – such as loose asphalt and gravel on the surface. That loose debris doesn’t mix well with propellers.
“The runway has been in terrible shape and a problem. It’s been a source of complaints for a long time,” Gnandt said. “I have a wooden propeller on mine that won’t tolerate much rocks. It will actually suck it right off the ground because it creates a little vortex that can get rocks to shoot up in front of the prop.”
Anderson said the current pavement was last redone in 2015 and at this point there is no oil left – so tires rolling over the asphalt and turning are creating the debris whenever the runway is in use.
“It is in such a shape that we are actually doing an emergency seal on it in the next month or two to try to just make it last until the summer,” Anderson said.
He said the plan is to apply the emergency coat early next month. The sealant is only expected to take a day to apply, and Anderson said they are hoping to get it scheduled overnight to avoid any closure of the airport. But once the actual runway reconstruction project kicks off over the summer the airport will need to close its doors for up to two months.
Although the taxiway project creates some headaches, the runway project will likely be even harder on local pilots.
“That is definitely going to be a concern – local pilots are definitely concerned with that,”Gnandt said of the impending closures this summer. “There are so many commuters – there are a lot of economics flying in and out of the airport. Everybody that has a plane out here is either a doctor, a dentist, a vet, a business owner, or they are bringing cargo and mail. So it is going to be a disruption. Some people will be taking their planes off the field so that they can get to them.”
Gnandt said pilots who use the Havasu airport for commutes will likely have to find temporary alternative accommodations in either Parker or Needles in order to access their planes. But he is hoping to skip the construction entirely. He said he plans to escape the Havasu heat this summer by spending a few months in Idaho.
“Hopefully I’ll still be in Idaho when that is done or I’ll just stay there until it gets fixed,” he said.
Anderson said construction is expected to take a maximum of 60 days to complete, but the exact timeline will be worked out as the designs are completed in the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.