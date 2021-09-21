A ribbon-cutting will kick off a month of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City.
The kickoff will occur at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony beneath the London Bridge. The ceremony will include live models costumed in Elizabethan-era attire. Participants will be invited to take a free tour of the nearby Lake Havasu Museum of History or the London Bridge exhibit, located just steps from the bridge at the Lake Havasu City Visitor Center.
