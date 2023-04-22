BULLHEAD CITY — Bike week roars into the Tri-state Wednesday, with two motorcycle events scheduled.
Mayhem the Main Event Motorcycle Rally, the producer of the Bullhead River Run, is now in its third year and continues to build on rally traditions that began with the Laughlin River Run.
From Wednesday, April 26 through Saturday, April 29, bikes and their riders come from all over the world to cruise the scenic desert roads to destination points including Oatman, Cool Springs Station, Hoover Dam, and the Grand Canyon — all along the Colorado River.
The rally offers two venues to enjoy, Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway, and Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, featuring concerts, Ink Mayhem Tattoo Convention, biker games, live music and concerts, raffles and giveaways, and food and retail vendors.
A pancake breakfast BMX fundraiser begins at 9 a.m. and a Ride with the Mayor from the Fieldhouse to Community Park begins at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 27. The rally also offers two charity poker runs benefiting local organizations, River Fund, Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge and American Legion with Mayhem Charity Poker Run, April 28, and Men of Fire Veterans Poker Run, April 29.
For up-to-the-minute details, go to mayheminfo.com or the Bullhead River Run Facebook page.
From Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, the Tri-State River Run encompasses three states — 250 miles of Route 66 from Las Vegas to Lake Havasu City and Crystal Caverns, said organizer Ray “Crazy Ray” Stelljes.
“It’s old school,” he said. “We’re in a Mecca of motorcycling history; the movie Easy Rider was filmed in part in the Tri-state. All the more reason for us to build up the biker community and our area.”
The Tri-State River Run weekend party runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday with the Midway Biker & Community Party at Fort Mohave Treasure Mall, 1595 E. Joy Lane, Fort Mohave.
The mall offers more than 100 vendors, plus beer, entertainment, “and all that good stuff,” Stelljes said.
The event’s venue at Mohave Valley Raceway, 2750 E Laguna Road, Mohave Valley opens at 10 a.m. Friday.
“From Friday through Sunday, in the parking lot, we’ll have food trucks, games and beer garden, along with movies at night,” Stelljes said. There is no entry fee; food and drink will be available for purchase.
Tri-State River Run offers several racing events on the track, including Friday’s Run What You Brung and Saturday’s Flat Track Motorcycle Racing.
“Hot laps for Saturday’s flat track racing begin about 5 p.m.,” Stelljes said. “All the free stuff is out in the parking lot.”
Stelljes said his goal with the multi-venue event is to appeal to the entire motorcycling community.
The community has been supportive of his event, Stelljes said.
“I just want to give a ‘big warm biker hug’ to the community,” he said. “We can do this. I want everyone to know it came together under the blanket of the Tri-state and the communities in three states made it happen.”
For detailed information, find Tri-State River Run on Facebook.
