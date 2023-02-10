KINGMAN — A Kingman teenager was found in the basement of a registered Utah sex offender more than a week after she was reportedly abducted. But now the victim and her alleged abductor are both in custody - and the victim could herself be charged with absconding from juvenile probation in Mohave County.

According to the Mohave County Juvenile Probation Department, the 14-year-old victim was under intensive supervised juvenile probation when she first met suspect Utah resident Jordan Sorenson, 26, of West Valley City. Authorities say the two met through social media, and that Sorenson offered to have food delivered to the victim’s home in an effort to elicit her home address.

