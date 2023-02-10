KINGMAN — A Kingman teenager was found in the basement of a registered Utah sex offender more than a week after she was reportedly abducted. But now the victim and her alleged abductor are both in custody - and the victim could herself be charged with absconding from juvenile probation in Mohave County.
According to the Mohave County Juvenile Probation Department, the 14-year-old victim was under intensive supervised juvenile probation when she first met suspect Utah resident Jordan Sorenson, 26, of West Valley City. Authorities say the two met through social media, and that Sorenson offered to have food delivered to the victim’s home in an effort to elicit her home address.
Utah authorities say the victim gave Sorenson her address, who then drove more than 520 miles to meet her. The victim was ultimately reported missing by her father on Jan. 28.
“Juveniles have absconded from probation before,” said Mohave County Director of Juvenile Court Services Josh Frisby. “However, this incident is especially concerning as it involves an adult sex offender from another state contacting a minor through social media. Human trafficking among minors is becoming more common.”
According to Frisby, the victim left the state of Arizona on Jan. 29. A warrant was issued for the victim’s arrest as early as Jan. 30.
Mohave County Juvenile Probation officers used GPS tracking data to map the victim’s route to Utah, until the ankle monitor was reportedly cut off. Video surveillance footage from businesses along that route allowed officers to identify the make and model of Sorenson’s vehicle - as well as vehicle information that ultimately aided Utah authorities in finding the victim at Sorenson’s home this week.
“Juvenile probation officers worked hard, and used GPS monitoring data and surveillance video to find her,” Frisby said. “They were able to identify (Sorenson’s) vehicle, and cooperated with Utah authorities to find the residence of the person that vehicle belonged to.”
West Valley City police officers served a search warrant at Sorenson’s residence this week, where the victim was reportedly found in Sorenson’s basement. Authorities believe the victim may have been sexually assaulted multiple times before her rescue.
Sorenson was arrested on charges including rape and aggravated kidnapping. And according to Frisby, the victim’s rescue was a stroke of luck for all involved.
“It’s not common that we make a quick recovery like this,” Frisby said Friday. “This is the best possible outcome, considering the circumstances. She’s physically well, and in the custody of Utah authorities.”
And according to Frisby, the victim will remain in custody as she awaits extradition to Mohave County on charges of violating her probation, and absconding from said probation.
