All charges were dismissed on Wednesday against a man accused of counts including burglary, kidnapping and theft of a vehicle after he allegedly escaped from county law detention officers’ custody earlier this year. The decision in Mohave Superior Court came after a mental health evaluation this month showed that 24-year-old Zachary Parlette was mentally incompetent to stand trial.
Parlette was released from the jail earlier this month, and transferred to the custody of Southwest Behavioral Health’s Kingman Recovery Unit after an initial mental health evaluation was filed with the court in June.
The findings of that evaluation remained sealed as of this week.
The case began on March 19, while Parlette was awaiting trial in Mohave Superior Court on previous charges of aggravated assault. Parlette was receiving treatment at Havasu Regional Medical Center while in custody, but allegedly escaped from the facility while still bound in handcuffs.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to assist in the search for Parlette, after the defendant allegedly fled from the hospital to a home about 1,000 feet away from the facility, on the 200 block of Coral Drive.
Police say that Parlette forced entry into the home, and grabbed an occupant inside the residence. Parlette then allegedly stole several items from within the home, as well as a vehicle belonging to one of the other occupants.
Parlette allegedly drove the vehicle to the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Park Terrace Drive, where he was ultimately found by officers. According to initial reports, Parlette attempted to flee, but later pulled over and surrendered himself into police custody near the intersection of London Bridge Road and Sailing Hawks Drive.
Parlette was taken into custody at the scene and later returned to Mohave County Jail.
On June 30, Parlette was later also charged with one felony count of assault against a detention officer via bodily fluids.
(0) comments
