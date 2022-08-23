All charges were dismissed on Wednesday against a man accused of counts including burglary, kidnapping and theft of a vehicle after he allegedly escaped from county law detention officers’ custody earlier this year. The decision in Mohave Superior Court came after a mental health evaluation this month showed that 24-year-old Zachary Parlette was mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Parlette was released from the jail earlier this month, and transferred to the custody of Southwest Behavioral Health’s Kingman Recovery Unit after an initial mental health evaluation was filed with the court in June.

