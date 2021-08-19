A man accused in the alleged kidnapping and assault of a 10-year-old child at London Bridge Beach has been cited twice this week on misdemeanor charges of driving without a valid license.
Elijah A. Lee, 38, was cited in two separate encounters with police, which took place Aug. 13 and Aug. 17. Lee was cited in both instances on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license, as well as two counts of failure to provide proof of insurance. Both complaints were filed this month in Kingman Justice Court.
As of Thursday, Lee remained free from custody. He is now awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping and assault, which allegedly took place in Havasu last August. His trial is scheduled to take place Sept. 8 in Mohave Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.