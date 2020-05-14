NEEDLES, California -- Investigators say they don’t suspect human trafficking is a factor in the arrest of three Sacramento residents Tuesday after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found five children in a crate being transported in the back of a pickup truck.
Law enforcement authorities say the truck was on its way to Oklahoma when it was found at a rest stop on Interstate 40 near Needles, California.
Deputies allegedly found a makeshift crate in the back of the truck with five children, ages 1 to 13, inside. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Cindy Bachman, witnesses allegedly feared human trafficking was taking place, when they noted the vehicle as suspicious. Bachman says the witnesses reported the vehicle to authorities when they heard the crying of children from inside the crate, which was unventilated, in outdoor temperatures of about 100 degrees.
Deputies stopped the truck and freed the children, according to a news release. A search of the vehicle revealed illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun, according to the release.
The children were placed in the care of San Bernardino County Children and Family Services, according to the Riverside Press Enterprise.
Zona Brasier, 39, Kenneth Standridge, 40, and Aushajuana Hardy, 41, were arrested at the scene on charges of child endangerment. Standridge was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and suspicion of DUI. Hardy was found to be in alleged violation of a felony probation order, and had a warrant for his arrest out of Sacramento.
According to Bachman, Brasier may have had a personal relationship to the children involved in the case, although the nature of that relationship wasn’t immediately clear as of Thursday.
Standridge remained in custody at San Bernardino’s Colorado River Station Jail under $75,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon. Brasier remained in custody at the facility under $150,000 bond, and Hardy was held without bond as of Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.