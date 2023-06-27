What began two years ago as a way to introduce youth to the Colorado River will soon expand into the desert.
In 2021, Lake Havasu City organizations and agencies began to form Kids on the Colorado, Inc. after initiating school surveys. Program coordinator and board member Dan Delasantos says the surveys revealed a low number of middle school students were familiar with the body of water.
The basis of the initial program, known as the river program, immersed 7th grade students into different facets of Lake Havasu. Together with 50 students, a pilot event for the river program was held in April 2022, Delasantos says.
“After an extensive survey in the school, it came to our attention that the majority of our student body didn’t have a clue about the lake or its surroundings,” Delasantos continued. “We have students today that don’t know it’s California on the other side of the lake or that there is a reservation spanning the length of Lake Havasu.”
After a successful pilot run, a fall series was later developed, which received help from close to 10 other agencies. Held at Windsor State Park, Delasantos says over 450 7th grade students participated in the hands-on program. The interactive educational format allowed the students to rotate between learning pods that each showcased a lake-related topic.
A maximum of 15 minutes is spent at each learning station, which rotates multiple groups of approximately 20 students, Delasantos says.
A few key topics include water and boating safety concepts, lighthouse information from the Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club, victim mannequin training with local first responders, and examining water samples as part of lake water ecology.
Other primary topics involve lake history from the Lake Havasu Museum of History, water sports details from local recreational clubs and the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and firsthand observations of law enforcement and fire department water vessels.
As stated by Delasantos, the students, most of whom have never been on the lake, are then given an hour-long narrated lake tour. The fall event was deemed a success by the general public and members of the Lake Havasu Unified School District, he says.
The mayor also made an appearance during the inaugural event and proclaimed the day as “Kids on the Colorado River Day,” Delasantos continues. The river program is scheduled to return this November to educate and support another 450 students.
“In the first year of operation, we have positively impacted 500 students in our community, including students from Havasu Landing, California,” Delasantos said. “After we conducted an evaluation when the program was completed, we found that the 15 minute class time limitations combined with the interactive teaching design of the program allowed students to learn and retain more information in a lake friendly environment.”
Beginning in 2024, Delasantos describes the program’s second phase as introducing 8th grade students to the desert.
Set for next April, the “Kids on the Desert” program will mimic the same educational learning process as its predecessor, Delasantos continues. Taking another 450 students, the young participants will be educated on state laws, general terrain, survival, knowledge and precautions about reptiles and animals, search and rescue techniques, and safety, amongst a few others.
“While there are many familiar concepts you may recognize about the program, it remains innovative for our area due to the subject matter, pod configuration and educational timing. We have been asked to take the program throughout the county as well as the state of Arizona at a later date,” Delasantos said. “For now we are focused on maintaining an annual educational program that Lake Havasu City Students can call their own.”
As of this year, the Kids on the Colorado program has attained its nonprofit status, which will allow for further donations to be made.
On Wednesday, Delasantos and other board members accepted two individual donations from local organizations to support their efforts. Monica Hall from the K-12 Foundation was also on hand to lend support to the contributors. The foundation was initially used as a “temporary nonprofit support” to direct funds between contributors to the youth program, Delasantos says.
Named as one of the beneficiaries for Super Cat Fest West, event organizer Dave Johnson presented the board with a $20,000 donation. A $500 monetary donation was also made to the program by the Elkettes of Lake Havasu City.
“It’s important to educate future generations, so they can continue to use and know about the resources that we have,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “As of right now, we’ve donated, I believe, $110,000, and we have another $120,000 to go.”
Despite the significant donation from Johnson, the board will continue to accept financial contributions to sustain both of its youth programs, Delasantos says.
The costs for a typical event depends on equipment rentals, use of commercial vessels, transportation, insurance, electric power, boat captains, food, and t-shirts for students and staff. The overall price equals approximately $25,000, Delasantos says, which doesn’t account for miscellaneous expenses the nonprofit organization may need to purchase.
A portion of the funds donated will go towards funding the anticipated youth desert program, Delasantos added.
Moving forward, Delasantos says the team of local agencies and professionals will continue to assess and reevaluate the previous year’s programs.
“The community has embraced this innovative program with open arms. Many residents and parents shake their heads in disbelief when they find out how much lake information has been missing from these students' lives,” Delasantos said. “Every presentation we have conducted to our community businesses, clubs and organizations has resulted in support, whether it be volunteer efforts or financial donations. The program is becoming a topic of local pride and positive conversation.”
For more information about Kids on the Colorado, Inc., send an email to dandelasantos@comcast.net or visit kidsonthecoloradoriver.org/.
