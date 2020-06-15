As boats chugged through steamy Bridgewater Channel Thursday morning, nine students were oblivious to the traffic coming and going beneath the London Bridge. Instead, the kids were hard at work, letting their creative juices flow in a nearby art studio as they developed new skills and talents.
Under the watchful eye of art teacher Pam Reinke, the elementary-aged youngsters were drawing and painting strawberries. At one point, Reinke handed out fresh strawberries for the kids to eat.
“When you eat a strawberry, it’s like eating summer. That’s what I always say,” she said. A few students murmured in agreement, barely taking their eyes off their papers. Even the taste of juicy, sweet strawberries couldn’t intrude on their concentration.
As the children painted their drawings, Reinke reminded them to use the color values they’d learned – light, medium and dark.
“You can never make water colors lighter. You can only make them darker,” she advised.
The weekly classes
Reinke teaches three youth classes each week at her art studio. Her students range in age from kindergarten to high school. She also leads adult classes, but children, she said, are her favorite pupils.
She taught art classes at Telesis for four years. When that job ended, she opened her English Village art studio four years ago.
“The kids’ program is my focus. They’re not afraid of anything. They like to take (artistic) risks,” Reinke said. “I give them something that’s hard to do and they just do it.”
For their part, Thursday’s students seemed to enjoy the classroom atmosphere and protocols. After being abruptly separated from their schools March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the kids were quite comfortable following rules that keep a classroom orderly. Stay in your assigned seat. Raise your hand to be called on. Be kind and polite to others.
Some students in the Thursday class have been Reinke’s pupils for three years. Watching the children’s confidence grow is one of her joys as a teacher. She sees the same transformation in adults.
Young or old, Reinke said anyone can develop their artistic talents.
“Art is a teachable skill. Anyone can learn to draw,” she said.
Beyond the paintbrush
When the subject of artistic styles came up, the majority of the children said Vincent Van Gogh was their favorite artist. Reinke said that teaching her students about artistic styles and art history is as important as learning how to paint, draw or design.
“We also talk about careers in art. They know that their video games and the animated movies they watch exist because of artists,” she said.
As the children continued to work on their strawberries, it was interesting to see the kids make decisions to try to match the ideas in their heads. From trial and error, they were learning the price of making mistakes and managing their expectations.
The summer schedule
To align with social distancing guidelines, Reinke’s youth art classes are limited to around a dozen students. The children meet for two-hour sessions once a week for four weeks year-round. Hours vary during the school year.
New sessions begin at the start of every month. The cost is $67. For details, call Reinke at 928-412-7726.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.