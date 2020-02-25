A bill that would kill the $32 car registration fee could be running into trouble.
The House bill proposed by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R- Lake Havasu City, received pushback from Democrats and one Republican when the Committee of the Whole debated it on Monday.
House Bill 2442 is ultimately moving forward with a “do pass” recommendation from the committee, but Biasiucci said he is less confident that the bill will pass after the committee. Biasiucci said he was surprised to hear Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, say during the debate that he plans to vote against the bill. Although Campbell authored the original Highway Safety Fee bill during the 2018 legislative session, he had previously voted to support the repeal when the bill was before the Transportation Committee.
But during the Committee of the Whole, he announced that he plans to vote against the bill on the House floor. He was the only Republican to oppose to the bill.
“After going through the pain of this bill, and being the author of it, I can’t in good conscience vote to repeal the bill that I instituted,” Campbell said. “I understand the reasons for this, believe me I do, and I hope I am not the controlling vote here. Believe me, I am getting tired of being in that position. I hope there are some good members on both sides who will look at that and figure out which way they want to go because I don’t want to be the deciding vote on the bill that I instituted.”
But Biasiucci said Campbell will likely end up as the deciding vote anyway. A no from him would negate Republican’s slim 31-29 majority in the House.
“If he votes no, it probably kills the bill because likely all of the Democrats will vote no,” Biasiucci said. “They have stated in committee and on the floor that they want to keep the $32 tax because they want to spend the money. House Democratic Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez also stated that none of her constituents are complaining about this $32 fee. I find that hard to believe.”
HB 2442 aims to eliminate a $32 vehicle registration fee that is earmarked for the Department of Public Safety through the Arizona highway patrol fund. The fee was passed in a vote by the state Legislature in 2018, but received significant pushback from citizens.
In 2019, the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to eliminate the fee by July 2021, but Biasiucci’s bill proposes ending the bill a year early.
Biasiucci said ending the fee early would have an impact of $95 million, while Rep. Randell Friese, D-Tuscon, said he believed lost revenue would be about $107 million.
“In my opinion, that money is going to be there between Wayfair and we have record tax revenues – the money is in our budget already,” Biasiucci told Friese. “So the money for DPS, like you stated, I’m not saying that should go away. I’m just saying that should be funded from the general fund instead of from a tax on the people that they did not approve.”
But Democrats pointed out that the fee was originally imposed because DPS was not being properly funded through the general fund.
“We passed this highway safety fee in this body maybe two years ago for the purpose of funding DPS because DPS was, for many years, funded with HURF sweeps,” Friese said. “It was not funded with the general fund money. It was funded with HURF sweeps and our roads are in dire straits, our bridges are in dire straits. This body, under Campbell’s leadership came up with a solution to stop the HURF shifts.”
Biasiucci clarified that he is not proposing that DPS’s funding be cut, but said it’s up to the Legislature to make sure that they get paid through the funding that is already available.
“DPS needs to be funded and our roads need to be fixed,” he said. “There is no debating that, and there is no argument on that at all. What I’m saying is that if we have the record tax revenues, we have the money in our general fund, let’s then make sure the money goes to our roads and to our DPS. Let’s make sure that money is being put there from the general fund and not being swept – I agree with you. But this fee, to me, is not necessary at this point.”
Several Democrats commented that, given the state’s track record, they don’t trust future legislatures to continue properly funding DPS through the general fund and said they are afraid it will instead return to the practice of sweeping HURF.
“We have continuously failed and failed to fund infrastructure, DPS, anything related to highway,” said Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tucson. “And to advance (the fee repeal) a year really makes no sense. We have already responded to the constituents concerns.”
(1) comment
It's a TAX!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.