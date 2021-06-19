The Kinderswim program has made its return to the Aquatic Center after it was shut down due to covid-19 last year.
Normally, the Kinderswim program is conducted from February through May, but this year’s program started on June 7 and is expected to conclude at the end of the month. The program is typically held only for children in kindergarten, but first graders who missed out on last year’s lessons were included this summer.
“When I went to talk to London Bridge Rotary about what had happened and the things that were still going on,” Kinderswim coordinator Margie Snyder said, “they asked a question: ‘What about the kids that didn’t get it?’ So through the powers that be, we ended up deciding to provide it for those kids from the schools that didn’t get it. The kindergarteners didn’t get it because it is a kindergarten program.”
Snyder typically teaches the classroom portion of the program, which doesn’t necessarily teach the kids swimming skills. The program has a strong emphasis on water safety, and lessons taught are using a life jacket and making a starfish float. The program started in 1998 with the Lake Havasu Unified School District and is currently funded by London Bridge Rotary. The program is part of the district’s curriculum.
“We have four schools that we have to catch up on,” Snyder said. “Each school gets a week.”
The program has lower attendance than years past, but it’s possible the lingering pandemic and summer vacations have led to decreased numbers, Snyder said.
“We’ve been running between six or seven in every school,” Snyder said. “We’d like to see 20 or 30, but it just hasn’t happened, but we’re doing well. We’ve had good success and the kids that have been there, they’ve all gotten personalized instruction. These kids are water safe when they leave me.”
